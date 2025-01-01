Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Ford Transit 150

94,504 KM

Details Features

$40,556.50

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford Transit 150

Watch This Vehicle
12725754

2022 Ford Transit 150

Location

Northern Lights Ford Sales

1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

705-856-2775

  1. 12725754
  2. 12725754
  3. 12725754
  4. 12725754
  5. 12725754
  6. 12725754
  7. 12725754
  8. 12725754
  9. 12725754
Contact Seller

$40,556.50

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
94,504KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTYE2Y83NKA28851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 94,504 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Northern Lights Ford Sales

Used 2022 Ford Transit 150 for sale in Wawa, ON
2022 Ford Transit 150 94,504 KM $40,556.50 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford F-150 for sale in Wawa, ON
2010 Ford F-150 176,691 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Bronco Sport BIG BEND for sale in Wawa, ON
2023 Ford Bronco Sport BIG BEND 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Northern Lights Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Northern Lights Ford Sales

Northern Lights Ford Sales

1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-856-XXXX

(click to show)

705-856-2775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$40,556.50

+ taxes & licensing>

Northern Lights Ford Sales

705-856-2775

2022 Ford Transit 150