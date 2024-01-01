Menu
2023 Ford Escape

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Escape

Active

2023 Ford Escape

Active

Location

Northern Lights Ford Sales

1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

705-856-2775

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GN3PUA57590

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 3-cylinder
  Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Northern Lights Ford Sales

Northern Lights Ford Sales

1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0
705-856-XXXX

705-856-2775

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Northern Lights Ford Sales

705-856-2775

2023 Ford Escape