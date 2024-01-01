$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Explorer
Timberline
Location
Northern Lights Ford Sales
1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0
705-856-2775
10,831KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMSK8JH3PGA88657
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Green
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 10,831 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
