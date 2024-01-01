Menu
2023 Ford F-150

11,843 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Northern Lights Ford Sales

1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

705-856-2775

11,843KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E86PFA24744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 11,843 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

More inventory From Northern Lights Ford Sales

Used 2012 Ford F-150 for sale in Wawa, ON
2012 Ford F-150 74,997 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape SE for sale in Wawa, ON
2018 Ford Escape SE 134,263 KM $17,494 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Wawa, ON
2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT 101,011 KM $17,494 + tax & lic

Northern Lights Ford Sales

Northern Lights Ford Sales

1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

705-856-2775

2023 Ford F-150