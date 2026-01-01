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2025 Ford Escape

16,655 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Ford Escape

ST-Line Select

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14437888

2025 Ford Escape

ST-Line Select

Location

Northern Lights Ford Sales

1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

705-856-2775

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
16,655KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9NA5SUA64291

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 16,655 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Northern Lights Ford Sales

Northern Lights Ford Sales

1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0
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705-856-2775

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Northern Lights Ford Sales

705-856-2775

2025 Ford Escape