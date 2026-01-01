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2025 Ford F-150

12,300 KM

Details Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Ford F-150

Lariat

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14519944

2025 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Northern Lights Ford Sales

1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

705-856-2775

  1. 14519944
  2. 14519944
  3. 14519944
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Used
12,300KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW5L81SFB47581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 12,300 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Northern Lights Ford Sales

Northern Lights Ford Sales

1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0
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705-856-2775

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Northern Lights Ford Sales

705-856-2775

2025 Ford F-150