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2025 Ford F-150
Lariat
2025 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Northern Lights Ford Sales
1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0
705-856-2775
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
12,300KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW5L81SFB47581
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 12,300 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Northern Lights Ford Sales
1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0
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Northern Lights Ford Sales
705-856-2775
2025 Ford F-150