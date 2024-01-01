$14,999+ tax & licensing
1984 Porsche 928
2dr Coupe 5-Spd
Location
Shadow Auto
520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8
905-327-3968
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
198,798KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WP0JB0922ES860514
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # 860514
- Mileage 198,798 KM
Vehicle Description
*** TEXT DIRECT 289-228-3973 ***
Packages
Email Shadow Auto
Main
