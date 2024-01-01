1984 Porsche 928

Menu
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>*** TEXT DIRECT 289-228-3973 ***</strong></p><p> </p><div style=box-sizing: border-box;><div style=box-sizing: border-box; background-color: #ffffff;><br /><div style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;><br /><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Pa%2FTDAvwvkDWFPZQQ8pFIIZ2zln80f%2FK target=_blank rel=noopener><strong>CLICK HERE FOR CARFAX REPORT</strong></a></p><br /><br /><br /><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;><strong>CERTIFICATION:</strong> HAVE YOUR NEW PRE-OWNED VEHICLE CERTIFIED AT SHADOW AUTO! WE OFFER A FULL SAFETY INSPECTION EXCEEDING INDUSTRY STANDARDS, INCLUDING OIL CHANGE AND PROFESSIONAL DETAILING PRIOR TO DELIVERY. VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED. THE CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $999 ON QUALIFIED UNITS.</span></span></div><br /><div style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;> </div><br /><br /><div style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST, LIC & OMVIC FEE- PRIME % RATES AVAILABLE & <strong>NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 6 MONTHS OAC</strong> ! WE ARE A FULL DISCLOSURE FAMILY RUN CAR DEALERSHIP </span></span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;> <strong>OVER 30 YEARS!</strong> TEXT US ANYTIME! 289-228-3973 </span></span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;> </span></span><strong style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>NO DEALERS PLEASE </strong><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> </span><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve; color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif;>FEEL NO PRESSURE WHEN YOU COME INTO SHADOW AUTO! </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> GET ALL OF YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> ALL CARS COME CARFAX VERIFIED </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> WE HAVE A LENDER FOR EVERY SITUATION EVEN IF YOU HAVE BEEN RECENTLY DECLINED INCLUDING: NEW TO COUNTRY </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> ODSP </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> CTC </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> BANKRUPTCY </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> PROPOSAL </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> REPOSSESSION </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> PENSION </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> BAD CREDIT </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>– </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>CASH INCOME </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> OSAP </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> 9 SIN NUMBER </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> NO CREDIT </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> NEW CREDIT </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> BAD CREDIT </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> EASY LOANS – <strong>GREAT REVIEWS </strong>– ALL INCOME IS ACCEPTED ! 1984 Porsche 928

198,798 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Shadow Auto

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8

905-327-3968

Used
198,798KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WP0JB0922ES860514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 860514
  • Mileage 198,798 KM

Vehicle Description

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8
905-327-3968

