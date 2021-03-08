Menu
1988 GMC Cutaway

281,155 KM

Details

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
Niagara Auto Sales

905-735-6023

Cab Over

Location

Niagara Auto Sales

1031 Niagara St, Welland, ON L3C 1M5

905-735-6023

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

281,155KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 6685640
  • Stock #: 9502
  • VIN: J8DB4B1H4J7001866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Dump Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 281,155 KM

1031 Niagara St, Welland, ON L3C 1M5

