$17,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2002 Other Other
NITRO 700LX|250 HRS|WORKS GREAT| FINANCING AVAIL
Location
Shadow Auto
520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8
905-327-3968
Used
250KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Fishing Boat
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 250 KM
Vehicle Description
*** TEXT DIRECT 289-228-3973 ***WE FINANCE BOATS AND TOYS!- ANY CREDIT-VERY CLEAN BOAT- LOW HOURS - DEALERS BOAT USED A FEW TIMES THEN HE BOUGHT BRAND NEW- MUST GO
ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST & LIC FEE PRIME % RATES AVAILABLE & NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 6 MONTH'S OAC ! ADMIN FEE UP TO $999 WILL APPLY- DEALER MAY SELL FOR LESS -NO DEALERS PLEASE- FINANCING ONLY- WE ARE A FULL DISCLOSURE FAMILY RUN CAR DEALERSHIP - OVER 30 YEARS! TEXT US ANYTIME! 289-228-3973-FEEL NO PRESSURE WHEN YOU COME INTO SHADOW AUTO!-GET ALL OF YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED-ALL CARS COME CARPROOF VERIFIED-WE HAVE A LENDER FOR EVERY SITUATION EVEN IF YOU HAVE BEEN RECENTLY DECLINED INCLUDING: NEW TO COUNTRY - ODSP - CTC - BANKRUPTCY - PROPOSAL- REPOSSESSION - PENSION - BAD CREDIT-CASH INCOME - OSAP-9 SIN NUMBER - NO CREDIT- NEW CREDIT- BAD CREDIT-EASY LOANS – GREAT REVIEWS – ALL INCOME IS ACCEPTED ! 100% - ALL CREDIT TYPES-ADMIN FEE UP TO $999
Shadow Auto
Main
520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8
2002 Other Other