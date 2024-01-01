$8,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2005 Nissan Pathfinder
SE 4WD
Location
Shadow Auto
520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8
905-327-3968
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
242,121KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AR18W05C785226
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 242,121 KM
Vehicle Description
*** TEXT DIRECT 289-228-3973 ***
CERTIFICATION: HAVE YOUR NEW PRE-OWNED VEHICLE CERTIFIED AT SHADOW AUTO! WE OFFER A FULL SAFETY INSPECTION EXCEEDING INDUSTRY STANDARDS, INCLUDING OIL CHANGE AND PROFESSIONAL DETAILING PRIOR TO DELIVERY. VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED. THE CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $999 ON QUALIFIED UNITS.
ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST, LIC & OMVIC FEE- PRIME % RATES AVAILABLE & NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 6 MONTH'S OAC ! WE ARE A FULL DISCLOSURE FAMILY RUN CAR DEALERSHIP – OVER 30 YEARS! TEXT US ANYTIME! 289-228-3973 – NO DEALERS PLEASE – FEEL NO PRESSURE WHEN YOU COME INTO SHADOW AUTO! – GET ALL OF YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED – ALL CARS COME CARFAX VERIFIED – WE HAVE A LENDER FOR EVERY SITUATION EVEN IF YOU HAVE BEEN RECENTLY DECLINED INCLUDING: NEW TO COUNTRY – ODSP – CTC – BANKRUPTCY – PROPOSAL – REPOSSESSION – PENSION – BAD CREDIT – CASH INCOME – OSAP – 9 SIN NUMBER – NO CREDIT – NEW CREDIT – BAD CREDIT – EASY LOANS – GREAT REVIEWS – ALL INCOME IS ACCEPTED ! 100% – ALL CREDIT TYPES – FINANCING AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Shadow Auto
520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8
