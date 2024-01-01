2005 Nissan Pathfinder

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>*** TEXT DIRECT 289-228-3973 ***</strong></p><p> </p><div style=box-sizing: border-box;><div style=box-sizing: border-box; background-color: #ffffff;><br /><div style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;><br /><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=5gqMt9su1MsjYLPAdj3ivYt7LhRUS%2F1r target=_blank rel=noopener><strong>CLICK HERE FOR CARFAX REPORT</strong></a></p><br /><br /><br /><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;><strong>CERTIFICATION:</strong> HAVE YOUR NEW PRE-OWNED VEHICLE CERTIFIED AT SHADOW AUTO! WE OFFER A FULL SAFETY INSPECTION EXCEEDING INDUSTRY STANDARDS, INCLUDING OIL CHANGE AND PROFESSIONAL DETAILING PRIOR TO DELIVERY. VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED. THE CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $999 ON QUALIFIED UNITS.</span></span></div><br /><div style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;> </div><br /><br /><div style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST, LIC & OMVIC FEE- PRIME % RATES AVAILABLE & <strong>NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 6 MONTHS OAC</strong> ! WE ARE A FULL DISCLOSURE FAMILY RUN CAR DEALERSHIP </span></span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;> <strong>OVER 30 YEARS!</strong> TEXT US ANYTIME! 289-228-3973 </span></span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;> </span></span><strong style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>NO DEALERS PLEASE </strong><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> </span><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve; color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif;>FEEL NO PRESSURE WHEN YOU COME INTO SHADOW AUTO! </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> GET ALL OF YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> ALL CARS COME CARFAX VERIFIED </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> WE HAVE A LENDER FOR EVERY SITUATION EVEN IF YOU HAVE BEEN RECENTLY DECLINED INCLUDING: NEW TO COUNTRY </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> ODSP </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> CTC </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> BANKRUPTCY </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> PROPOSAL </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> REPOSSESSION </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> PENSION </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> BAD CREDIT </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>– </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>CASH INCOME </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> OSAP </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> 9 SIN NUMBER </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> NO CREDIT </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> NEW CREDIT </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> BAD CREDIT </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> EASY LOANS – <strong>GREAT REVIEWS </strong>– ALL INCOME IS ACCEPTED ! 100% </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> <strong>ALL CREDIT TYPES </strong></span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> FINANCING AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.</span></div></div></div>

2005 Nissan Pathfinder

242,121 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2005 Nissan Pathfinder

SE 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Nissan Pathfinder

SE 4WD

Location

Shadow Auto

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8

905-327-3968

  1. 1728075331
  2. 1728075331
  3. 1728075331
  4. 1728075331
  5. 1728075332
  6. 1728075332
  7. 1728075332
  8. 1728075332
  9. 1728075332
  10. 1728075332
  11. 1728075332
  12. 1728075331
  13. 1728075331
  14. 1728075332
  15. 1728075332
  16. 1728075332
  17. 1728075332
  18. 1728075288
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
242,121KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AR18W05C785226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 242,121 KM

Vehicle Description

*** TEXT DIRECT 289-228-3973 ***

 



CLICK HERE FOR CARFAX REPORT




CERTIFICATION: HAVE YOUR NEW PRE-OWNED VEHICLE CERTIFIED AT SHADOW AUTO! WE OFFER A FULL SAFETY INSPECTION EXCEEDING INDUSTRY STANDARDS, INCLUDING OIL CHANGE AND PROFESSIONAL DETAILING PRIOR TO DELIVERY. VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED. THE CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $999 ON QUALIFIED UNITS.
 

ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST, LIC & OMVIC FEE- PRIME % RATES AVAILABLE & NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 6 MONTH'S OAC ! WE ARE A FULL DISCLOSURE FAMILY RUN CAR DEALERSHIP – OVER 30 YEARS! TEXT US ANYTIME! 289-228-3973 – NO DEALERS PLEASE – FEEL NO PRESSURE WHEN YOU COME INTO SHADOW AUTO! – GET ALL OF YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED – ALL CARS COME CARFAX VERIFIED – WE HAVE A LENDER FOR EVERY SITUATION EVEN IF YOU HAVE BEEN RECENTLY DECLINED INCLUDING: NEW TO COUNTRY – ODSP – CTC – BANKRUPTCY – PROPOSAL – REPOSSESSION – PENSION – BAD CREDIT – CASH INCOME – OSAP – 9 SIN NUMBER – NO CREDIT – NEW CREDIT – BAD CREDIT – EASY LOANS – GREAT REVIEWS – ALL INCOME IS ACCEPTED ! 100% – ALL CREDIT TYPES – FINANCING AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Shadow Auto

Used 2021 Kia Soul EX+ for sale in Welland, ON
2021 Kia Soul EX+ 101,402 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mazda CX-3 GS AWD|HEATED SEATS&STEERING|REARVIEW CAMERA for sale in Welland, ON
2020 Mazda CX-3 GS AWD|HEATED SEATS&STEERING|REARVIEW CAMERA 82,527 KM $20,399 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mazda CX-3 GS AWD|HEATED SEATS&STEERING|REARVIEW CAMERA for sale in Welland, ON
2020 Mazda CX-3 GS AWD|HEATED SEATS&STEERING|REARVIEW CAMERA 85,508 KM $20,399 + tax & lic

Email Shadow Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Shadow Auto

Shadow Auto

Main

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-327-XXXX

(click to show)

905-327-3968

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Shadow Auto

905-327-3968

Contact Seller
2005 Nissan Pathfinder