2006 Chevrolet Impala

170,134 KM

$1,499

+ tax & licensing
2006 Chevrolet Impala

2006 Chevrolet Impala

Shadow Auto

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8

905-327-3968

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,499

+ taxes & licensing

170,134KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 2G1WB58N069231800

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 170,134 KM

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Wheel Covers
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Shadow Auto

Shadow Auto

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8

905-327-3968

$1,499

+ taxes & licensing

Shadow Auto

905-327-3968

2006 Chevrolet Impala