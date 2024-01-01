$2,999+ tax & licensing
2006 Ford Ranger
SPORT
Location
Shadow Auto
520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8
905-327-3968
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Used
199,084KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1FTYR44U16PA42707
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # A42707
- Mileage 199,084 KM
Vehicle Description
*** TEXT DIRECT 289-228-3973 ***
AS PER OMVIC- WE MUST STATE THE FOLLOWING: This vehicle is being sold “As Is”, unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Interior
Security System
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Convenience
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Shadow Auto
Main
520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8
