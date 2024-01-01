Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>*** TEXT DIRECT 289-228-3973 ***</strong></p><p> </p><div style=box-sizing: border-box;><div style=box-sizing: border-box; background-color: #ffffff;><div style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;><br /><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=4geEbsQxpAaBeIIGht6VljT+woRF/Zxd target=_blank rel=noopener><strong>CLICK HERE FOR CARFAX REPORT</strong></a></p></div><br /><div style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;> </div><br /><div style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;><strong>AS PER OMVIC- WE MUST STATE THE FOLLOWING</strong>: This vehicle is being sold “As Is”, unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</div></div></div>

2006 Ford Ranger

199,084 KM

Details Description Features

$2,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Ford Ranger

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Ford Ranger

SPORT

Location

Shadow Auto

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8

905-327-3968

  1. 1730331136
  2. 1730331135
  3. 1730331135
  4. 1730331135
  5. 1730331135
  6. 1730331135
  7. 1730331135
  8. 1730331136
  9. 1730331136
  10. 1730331135
  11. 1730331135
  12. 1730331111
  13. 1730331111
  14. 1730331111
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
199,084KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1FTYR44U16PA42707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # A42707
  • Mileage 199,084 KM

Vehicle Description

*** TEXT DIRECT 289-228-3973 ***

 


CLICK HERE FOR CARFAX REPORT


 
AS PER OMVIC- WE MUST STATE THE FOLLOWING: This vehicle is being sold “As Is”, unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Interior

Security System

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Shadow Auto

Used 2011 Nissan Rogue S FWD AUTO for sale in Welland, ON
2011 Nissan Rogue S FWD AUTO 299,978 KM $1,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Equinox LS AWD AUTO for sale in Welland, ON
2011 Chevrolet Equinox LS AWD AUTO 210,767 KM $2,499 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Jeep Wrangler SPORT|HEATED SEATS&STEERING|REARVIEW CAMERA for sale in Welland, ON
2023 Jeep Wrangler SPORT|HEATED SEATS&STEERING|REARVIEW CAMERA 47,609 KM $39,999 + tax & lic

Email Shadow Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Shadow Auto

Shadow Auto

Main

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-327-XXXX

(click to show)

905-327-3968

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

Shadow Auto

905-327-3968

Contact Seller
2006 Ford Ranger