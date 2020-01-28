Menu
2008 Dodge Charger

SE

Location

Mike Knapp Ford

607 Niagara St, Welland, ON L3C 1L9

905-732-3673

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 184,991KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4557528
  • Stock #: 3292A
  • VIN: 2B3KA43G68H295880
Exterior Colour
Inferno red Crystal Pearlcoat
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Mike Knapp Ford!

New Arrival! This 2008 Dodge Charger is fresh on our lot in Welland.

This sedan has 184,991 kms. It's inferno red crystal pearlcoat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 250HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mikeknappford.com/creditFrame.php




At Mike Knapp Ford's Pre-Owned Centre, we strive to offer the most competitive prices on our pre-owned vehicles every time. We search the internet and constantly compare our prices to ensure our guests get the best price, in a timely manner, with no aggravation. We do not artificially inflate our prices in the hope of winning a negotiating contest with our customers. With today's accessible information available online, the market does the negotiating for us and more importantly, for YOU! All pre-owned vehicles at Mike Knapp Ford Sales are carefully selected through a multi-point inspection process to guarantee you the best quality pre-owned vehicle. Our vehicles are fully re-conditioned and certified by factory trained technicians. A complete CarProof Report of the vehicle's history is always readily available. We offer Major Bank fully open financing agreements with very low rates OAC! We have established a separate credit department to assist you if you have had any past credit issues, including bankruptcy or divorce. We invite you to fill out a confidential credit application at www.MikeKnappFord.com Come in and see why we want to be your #1 Used Car Dealer in Welland, St Catharines, Niagara Falls, Hamilton, Cayuga, Mississauga, Burlington, Oakville, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Chatham London & Toronto! At Mike Knapp Ford ... Our commitment is not to build just customers ..... But great, longtime relationships; by earning your trust, respect & meeting your expectations every day every time! AT MIKE KNAPP FORD WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Welland. o~o
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • 4 Speakers
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Delay-off headlights
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Seating
  • Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats
  • 8-Way Power Driver Seat
  • Front Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • rear reading lights
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Passenger door bin
  • MP3 decoder
  • Quick Order Package 26C SE
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • 17" x 7.0" aluminum wheels
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • Bumpers: body-colour
  • Wheel size: 17"
  • Speed-Sensitive Wipers
  • Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Steel
  • AM/FM CD MP3 Radio

