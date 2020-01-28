Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Mike Knapp Ford!



New Arrival! This 2008 Dodge Charger is fresh on our lot in Welland.



This sedan has 184,991 kms. It's inferno red crystal pearlcoat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 250HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.



Safety Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

ABS Brakes

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer

CD Player

4 Speakers Convenience Block Heater

Remote Keyless Entry

Overhead Console

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Variably intermittent wipers

Delay-off headlights Windows Rear Window Defroster Seating Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats

8-Way Power Driver Seat

Front Bucket Seats Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL

Panic Alarm

rear reading lights

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Passenger door bin

MP3 decoder

Quick Order Package 26C SE

Front Anti-Roll Bar

17" x 7.0" aluminum wheels

Four wheel independent suspension

Bumpers: body-colour

Wheel size: 17"

Speed-Sensitive Wipers

Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Steel

AM/FM CD MP3 Radio

