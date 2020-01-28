Menu
2008 Ford Escape

Limited

2008 Ford Escape

Limited

Location

Mike Knapp Ford

607 Niagara St, Welland, ON L3C 1L9

905-732-3673

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 180,845KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4542795
  • Stock #: 3182A
  • VIN: 1FMCU94188KD29081
Exterior Colour
Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Mike Knapp Ford!

New Arrival! This 2008 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Welland.

This SUV has 180,845 kms. It's silver metallic clearcoat in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 200HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.

At Mike Knapp Ford's Pre-Owned Centre, we strive to offer the most competitive prices on our pre-owned vehicles every time. We search the internet and constantly compare our prices to ensure our guests get the best price, in a timely manner, with no aggravation. We do not artificially inflate our prices in the hope of winning a negotiating contest with our customers. With today's accessible information available online, the market does the negotiating for us and more importantly, for YOU! All pre-owned vehicles at Mike Knapp Ford Sales are carefully selected through a multi-point inspection process to guarantee you the best quality pre-owned vehicle. Our vehicles are fully re-conditioned and certified by factory trained technicians. A complete CarProof Report of the vehicle's history is always readily available. We offer Major Bank fully open financing agreements with very low rates OAC! We have established a separate credit department to assist you if you have had any past credit issues, including bankruptcy or divorce. We invite you to fill out a confidential credit application at www.MikeKnappFord.com Come in and see why we want to be your #1 Used Car Dealer in Welland, St Catharines, Niagara Falls, Hamilton, Cayuga, Mississauga, Burlington, Oakville, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Chatham London & Toronto! At Mike Knapp Ford ... Our commitment is not to build just customers ..... But great, longtime relationships; by earning your trust, respect & meeting your expectations every day every time! AT MIKE KNAPP FORD WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Welland. o~o
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Front dual zone A/C
Exterior
  • Roof Rack
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Front fog lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Automatic temperature control
  • Delay-off headlights
  • Fully automatic headlights
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
  • Premium Heated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Rear Parking Sensors
  • SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Passenger door bin
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • MP3 decoder
  • Radio data system
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • 16" bright machined aluminum wheels
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • Bumpers: body-colour
  • 7 Speakers
  • AM/FM radio: SIRIUS
  • Radio: Audiophile 6CD/MP3 Capable/SIRIUS Satellite
  • 3.78 Axle Ratio
  • GVWR: 2,105 kgs (4,641 lb) Payload Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

