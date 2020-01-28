Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Mike Knapp Ford!



New Arrival! This 2008 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Welland.



This SUV has 180,845 kms. It's silver metallic clearcoat in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 200HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mikeknappford.com/creditFrame.php









At Mike Knapp Ford's Pre-Owned Centre, we strive to offer the most competitive prices on our pre-owned vehicles every time. We search the internet and constantly compare our prices to ensure our guests get the best price, in a timely manner, with no aggravation. We do not artificially inflate our prices in the hope of winning a negotiating contest with our customers. With today's accessible information available online, the market does the negotiating for us and more importantly, for YOU! All pre-owned vehicles at Mike Knapp Ford Sales are carefully selected through a multi-point inspection process to guarantee you the best quality pre-owned vehicle. Our vehicles are fully re-conditioned and certified by factory trained technicians. A complete CarProof Report of the vehicle's history is always readily available. We offer Major Bank fully open financing agreements with very low rates OAC! We have established a separate credit department to assist you if you have had any past credit issues, including bankruptcy or divorce. We invite you to fill out a confidential credit application at www.MikeKnappFord.com Come in and see why we want to be your #1 Used Car Dealer in Welland, St Catharines, Niagara Falls, Hamilton, Cayuga, Mississauga, Burlington, Oakville, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Chatham London & Toronto! At Mike Knapp Ford ... Our commitment is not to build just customers ..... But great, longtime relationships; by earning your trust, respect & meeting your expectations every day every time! AT MIKE KNAPP FORD WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU!

Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Welland. o~o

Safety Traction Control

Brake Assist

ABS Brakes

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry

Front dual zone A/C Exterior Roof Rack

Rear Window Wiper

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player

Compass

Trip Computer

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Block Heater

Remote Keyless Entry

Overhead Console

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Variably intermittent wipers

Automatic temperature control

Delay-off headlights

Fully automatic headlights Trim Leather Steering Wheel Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Driver Seat

Front Bucket Seats

Split Folding Rear Seat

Premium Heated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats Windows Rear Window Defroster

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features Rear Parking Sensors

SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO

SPEED CONTROL

Panic Alarm

Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror

Heated Door Mirrors

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Passenger door bin

Perimeter/approach lights

MP3 decoder

Radio data system

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Speed-Sensing Steering

16" bright machined aluminum wheels

Four wheel independent suspension

Bumpers: body-colour

7 Speakers

AM/FM radio: SIRIUS

Radio: Audiophile 6CD/MP3 Capable/SIRIUS Satellite

3.78 Axle Ratio

GVWR: 2,105 kgs (4,641 lb) Payload Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.