<p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>*** TEXT DIRECT 289-228-3973 ***</strong></p><p> </p><div style=box-sizing: border-box;><div style=box-sizing: border-box; background-color: #ffffff;><div style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;><br /><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=QWQJf+JUvyFODN3z9GOSTrcl6pWScKNY target=_blank rel=noopener><strong>CLICK HERE FOR CARFAX REPORT</strong></a></p></div><br /><div style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;> </div><br /><div style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;><strong>AS PER OMVIC- WE MUST STATE THE FOLLOWING</strong>: This vehicle is being sold “As Is”, unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</div></div></div>

2008 Honda Ridgeline

289,312 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
2008 Honda Ridgeline

EX-L

2008 Honda Ridgeline

EX-L

Shadow Auto

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8

905-327-3968

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
289,312KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2HJYK16588H001485

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 001485
  • Mileage 289,312 KM

*** TEXT DIRECT 289-228-3973 ***

 


CLICK HERE FOR CARFAX REPORT


 
AS PER OMVIC- WE MUST STATE THE FOLLOWING: This vehicle is being sold “As Is”, unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Shadow Auto

Shadow Auto

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8
905-327-3968

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Shadow Auto

905-327-3968

2008 Honda Ridgeline