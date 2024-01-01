Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>*** TEXT DIRECT 289-228-3973 ***</p><p> </p><p>AS IS - UP TO $999 ADMIN FEE WILL APPLY- DEALER MAY SELL FOR LESS- </p><p> </p><p>AS PER OMVIC- WE MUST STATE THE FOLLOWING. This vehicle is being sold “As Is”, unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</p>

2008 Hyundai Accent

244,070 KM

Details Description Features

$1,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Hyundai Accent

GL|A/C|POWER LOCKS|POWER WINDOWS|KEYLESS ENTRY

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Hyundai Accent

GL|A/C|POWER LOCKS|POWER WINDOWS|KEYLESS ENTRY

Location

Shadow Auto

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8

905-327-3968

  1. 1718662335
  2. 1718662335
  3. 1718662335
  4. 1718662335
  5. 1718662335
  6. 1718662335
  7. 1718662335
  8. 1718662335
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
244,070KM
As Is Condition
VIN KMHCN35C18U072375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 244,070 KM

Vehicle Description

*** TEXT DIRECT 289-228-3973 ***

 

AS IS - UP TO $999 ADMIN FEE WILL APPLY- DEALER MAY SELL FOR LESS- 

 

AS PER OMVIC- WE MUST STATE THE FOLLOWING. This vehicle is being sold “As Is”, unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Shadow Auto

Used 2012 Chrysler 200 TOURING|AUTO|A/C|KEYLESS|POWER WINDOWS for sale in Welland, ON
2012 Chrysler 200 TOURING|AUTO|A/C|KEYLESS|POWER WINDOWS 183,002 KM $7,699 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volkswagen Passat Execline Auto for sale in Welland, ON
2020 Volkswagen Passat Execline Auto 116,300 KM $21,699 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Versa SV CVT for sale in Welland, ON
2021 Nissan Versa SV CVT 86,500 KM $18,999 + tax & lic

Email Shadow Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Shadow Auto

Shadow Auto

Main

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-327-XXXX

(click to show)

905-327-3968

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

Shadow Auto

905-327-3968

Contact Seller
2008 Hyundai Accent