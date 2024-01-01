$1,999+ tax & licensing
2008 Hyundai Accent
GL|A/C|POWER LOCKS|POWER WINDOWS|KEYLESS ENTRY
Location
Shadow Auto
520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8
905-327-3968
Sold As Is
$1,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 244,070 KM
Vehicle Description
*** TEXT DIRECT 289-228-3973 ***
AS IS - UP TO $999 ADMIN FEE WILL APPLY- DEALER MAY SELL FOR LESS-
AS PER OMVIC- WE MUST STATE THE FOLLOWING. This vehicle is being sold “As Is”, unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Shadow Auto
Main
+ taxes & licensing
905-327-3968