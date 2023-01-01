$3,989+ tax & licensing
$3,989
+ taxes & licensing
Welland Toyota
905-788-2200
2008 Kia Sportage
LX
Location
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
200,661KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9794686
- Stock #: P8317AZ
- VIN: KNDJF722687451852
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 200,661 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3