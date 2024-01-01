Menu
2010 Chrysler Sebring

176,580 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
2010 Chrysler Sebring

2dr Conv Touring

12058300

2010 Chrysler Sebring

2dr Conv Touring

Shadow Auto

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8

905-327-3968

$6,999

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
176,580KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C3BC5ED0AN170800

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Convertible
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 176,580 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Cargo shade

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convertible Soft Top

Shadow Auto

Shadow Auto

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8
905-327-3968

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Shadow Auto

905-327-3968

2010 Chrysler Sebring