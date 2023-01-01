2010 Nissan Altima

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>*** TEXT DIRECT 289-228-3973 ***</strong></p><p> </p><div style=box-sizing: border-box;><br /><div style=box-sizing: border-box; background-color: #ffffff;><br /><div style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;><br /><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>CARFAX REPORT:</strong></p><br /><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>CARFAX REPORT</p><br /><br /><br /><div style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: inherit;>ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST & LIC FEE PRIME % RATES AVAILABLE & </span><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 6 MONTHS OAC</strong><span style=box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: inherit;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: inherit;> ! ADMIN FEE UP $999 WILL APPLY- <strong>NO DEALERS PLEASE- FINANCING ONLY</strong>- </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: inherit;>WE ARE A FULL DISCLOSURE FAMILY RUN CAR DEALERSHIP - <strong>OVER 30 YEARS!</strong> </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: inherit;>TEXT US ANYTIME! </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: inherit;>289-228-3973-FEEL NO PRESSURE WHEN YOU COME INTO SHADOW AUTO!-GET ALL OF YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED-ALL CARS COME CARPROOF VERIFIED-WE HAVE A LENDER FOR EVERY SITUATION EVEN IF YOU HAVE BEEN RECENTLY DECLINED INCLUDING: NEW TO COUNTRY - ODSP - CTC - BANKRUPTCY - PROPOSAL- REPOSSESSION - PENSION - BAD CREDIT-CASH INCOME - OSAP-9 SIN NUMBER - NO CREDIT- NEW CREDIT- BAD CREDIT-EASY LOANS – <strong>GREAT REVIEWS</strong> – ALL INCOME IS ACCEPTED </span></span><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: inherit;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: inherit;>! </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: inherit;>100%</span></span></strong><span style=box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: inherit;> - <strong>ALL CREDIT TYPES</strong></span></div></div></div></div>

2010 Nissan Altima

94,200 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Nissan Altima

2.5 S | 2 DR

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Nissan Altima

2.5 S | 2 DR

Location

Shadow Auto

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8

905-327-3968

  1. 1703891543
  2. 1703891543
  3. 1703891543
  4. 1703891543
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
94,200KM
Used
VIN 1N4AL2EP8AC134743

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 94,200 KM

Vehicle Description

*** TEXT DIRECT 289-228-3973 ***

 




CARFAX REPORT:


CARFAX REPORT




ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST & LIC FEE PRIME % RATES AVAILABLE & NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 6 MONTH'S OAC ! ADMIN FEE UP $999 WILL APPLY- NO DEALERS PLEASE- FINANCING ONLY- WE ARE A FULL DISCLOSURE FAMILY RUN CAR DEALERSHIP - OVER 30 YEARS! TEXT US ANYTIME! 289-228-3973-FEEL NO PRESSURE WHEN YOU COME INTO SHADOW AUTO!-GET ALL OF YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED-ALL CARS COME CARPROOF VERIFIED-WE HAVE A LENDER FOR EVERY SITUATION EVEN IF YOU HAVE BEEN RECENTLY DECLINED INCLUDING: NEW TO COUNTRY - ODSP - CTC - BANKRUPTCY - PROPOSAL- REPOSSESSION - PENSION - BAD CREDIT-CASH INCOME - OSAP-9 SIN NUMBER - NO CREDIT- NEW CREDIT- BAD CREDIT-EASY LOANS – GREAT REVIEWS – ALL INCOME IS ACCEPTED ! 100% - ALL CREDIT TYPES

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Shadow Auto

Used 2019 Subaru Outback 2.5i | AWD|HTDSEATS|BLUTOOTH|HONDA|TOYOTA|MAZDA| for sale in Welland, ON
2019 Subaru Outback 2.5i | AWD|HTDSEATS|BLUTOOTH|HONDA|TOYOTA|MAZDA| 172,900 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Subaru Forester 2.0L |XT|BLUTOOTH|BACKUPCAM|HONDA|TOYOTA|CRV|RAV4 for sale in Welland, ON
2016 Subaru Forester 2.0L |XT|BLUTOOTH|BACKUPCAM|HONDA|TOYOTA|CRV|RAV4 124,900 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Infiniti Q70 3.7L|PREMIUM|LOADED|AWD|LEXUS|MERCEDES|BMW|AUDI for sale in Welland, ON
2015 Infiniti Q70 3.7L|PREMIUM|LOADED|AWD|LEXUS|MERCEDES|BMW|AUDI 60,310 KM $25,999 + tax & lic

Email Shadow Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Shadow Auto

Shadow Auto

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8

Call Dealer

905-327-XXXX

(click to show)

905-327-3968

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Shadow Auto

905-327-3968

Contact Seller
2010 Nissan Altima