$10,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2010 Nissan Altima
2.5 S | 2 DR
2010 Nissan Altima
2.5 S | 2 DR
Location
Shadow Auto
520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8
905-327-3968
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
94,200KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1N4AL2EP8AC134743
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 94,200 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
*** TEXT DIRECT 289-228-3973 ***
CARFAX REPORT:
CARFAX REPORT
ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST & LIC FEE PRIME % RATES AVAILABLE & NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 6 MONTH'S OAC ! ADMIN FEE UP $999 WILL APPLY- NO DEALERS PLEASE- FINANCING ONLY- WE ARE A FULL DISCLOSURE FAMILY RUN CAR DEALERSHIP - OVER 30 YEARS! TEXT US ANYTIME! 289-228-3973-FEEL NO PRESSURE WHEN YOU COME INTO SHADOW AUTO!-GET ALL OF YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED-ALL CARS COME CARPROOF VERIFIED-WE HAVE A LENDER FOR EVERY SITUATION EVEN IF YOU HAVE BEEN RECENTLY DECLINED INCLUDING: NEW TO COUNTRY - ODSP - CTC - BANKRUPTCY - PROPOSAL- REPOSSESSION - PENSION - BAD CREDIT-CASH INCOME - OSAP-9 SIN NUMBER - NO CREDIT- NEW CREDIT- BAD CREDIT-EASY LOANS – GREAT REVIEWS – ALL INCOME IS ACCEPTED ! 100% - ALL CREDIT TYPES
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Shadow Auto
2019 Subaru Outback 2.5i | AWD|HTDSEATS|BLUTOOTH|HONDA|TOYOTA|MAZDA| 172,900 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
2016 Subaru Forester 2.0L |XT|BLUTOOTH|BACKUPCAM|HONDA|TOYOTA|CRV|RAV4 124,900 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
2015 Infiniti Q70 3.7L|PREMIUM|LOADED|AWD|LEXUS|MERCEDES|BMW|AUDI 60,310 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
Email Shadow Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Shadow Auto
520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8
Call Dealer
905-327-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Shadow Auto
905-327-3968
2010 Nissan Altima