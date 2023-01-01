$CALL+ tax & licensing
Welland Toyota
905-788-2200
2010 Toyota Matrix
Location
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
6KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9478329
- Stock #: 2T1KU4
- VIN: 2T1KU4EE7AC367624
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 6 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Tachometer
CD Player
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
4 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3