2010 Toyota Matrix

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9478329

9478329 Stock #: 2T1KU4

2T1KU4 VIN: 2T1KU4EE7AC367624

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 6 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Interior Tachometer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Safety ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Additional Features 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.