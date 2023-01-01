Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Toyota Matrix

6 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Matrix

2010 Toyota Matrix

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota Matrix

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

6KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9478329
  • Stock #: 2T1KU4
  • VIN: 2T1KU4EE7AC367624

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 6 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Tachometer
CD Player
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Welland Toyota

2010 Toyota Matrix
6 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Corolla SE
 62,597 KM
$23,680 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Tundra SR
 31,321 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

Call Dealer

905-788-XXXX

(click to show)

905-788-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory