607 Niagara St, Welland, ON L3C 1L9
905-732-3673
+ taxes & licensing
SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Control!
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Mike Knapp Ford!
The Ford Escape has an interior that's comfortable for its occupants and flexible to maximize cargo space your way. This 2011 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Welland.
Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by the 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong drivetrain options and handsome styling, the Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The inside of the Ford Escape boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, the Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 190326 kms. It's sangria red metallic in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 171HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mikeknappford.com/creditFrame.php
At Mike Knapp Ford's Pre-Owned Centre, we strive to offer the most competitive prices on our pre-owned vehicles every time. We search the internet and constantly compare our prices to ensure our guests get the best price, in a timely manner, with no aggravation. We do not artificially inflate our prices in the hope of winning a negotiating contest with our customers. With today's accessible information available online, the market does the negotiating for us and more importantly, for YOU! All pre-owned vehicles at Mike Knapp Ford Sales are carefully selected through a multi-point inspection process to guarantee you the best quality pre-owned vehicle. Our vehicles are fully re-conditioned and certified by factory trained technicians. A complete CarProof Report of the vehicle's history is always readily available. We offer Major Bank fully open financing agreements with very low rates OAC! We have established a separate credit department to assist you if you have had any past credit issues, including bankruptcy or divorce. We invite you to fill out a confidential credit application at www.MikeKnappFord.com Come in and see why we want to be your #1 Used Car Dealer in Welland, St Catharines, Niagara Falls, Hamilton, Cayuga, Mississauga, Burlington, Oakville, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Chatham London & Toronto! At Mike Knapp Ford ... Our commitment is not to build just customers ..... But great, longtime relationships; by earning your trust, respect & meeting your expectations every day every time! AT MIKE KNAPP FORD WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Welland. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
607 Niagara St, Welland, ON L3C 1L9