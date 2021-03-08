Menu
2011 Ford Escape

105,441 KM

Details

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2011 Ford Escape

2011 Ford Escape

XLT Automatic SOLD AS TRADED

2011 Ford Escape

XLT Automatic SOLD AS TRADED

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

105,441KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6693635
  • Stock #: 7461A
  • VIN: 5TDZK3DC9CS233366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,441 KM

Vehicle Description

New Price!

Recent Arrival!

Odometer is 8585 kilometers below market average!

XLT Duratec 3.0L V6 Flex Fuel FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive

All-Season Tires & Rims, Winter Tires & Rims, 16" Aluminum Wheels, 3.51 Axle Ratio, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, GVWR: 2,050 kgs (4,520 lbs) Payload Package, Heated door mirrors, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Buckets w/60/40 Split Rear Seat, Radio data system, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

