2011 Lincoln Town Car

53,700 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Shadow Auto

905-327-3968

2011 Lincoln Town Car

2011 Lincoln Town Car

SIGNATURE-LMTED-LOW KMS!-LEATHER-MINT

2011 Lincoln Town Car

SIGNATURE-LMTED-LOW KMS!-LEATHER-MINT

Location

Shadow Auto

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8

905-327-3968

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

53,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10030902
  • Stock #: 759682
  • VIN: 2LNBL8CV1BX759682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 53,700 KM

Vehicle Description



520 NIAGARA ST. WELLAND, ON, L3C 1L8 * 905-714-1101


 







**** TEXT US DIRECTLY 289-228-3973 ****




 






**OPEN FOR BUSINESS**




**ALL CARS SANITIZED**




**PRIVATE VIEWING IS AVAILABLE**




**ONLINE SALES ARE AVAILABLE**




**ONLINE APPLICATION PROCESSING**




PLEASE NOTE: All Vehicles Are For Retail Customers Only!.. NO DEALERS PLEASE.






CARFAX REPORT:

 

AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST


CARFAX REPORT AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST. ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST & LIC FEE. FINANCE CHARGE UP TO NINE HUNDRED AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS APPLIES. PRIME % RATES AVAILABLE & NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 6 MONTH'S OAC.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

