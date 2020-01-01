Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera!



Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Mike Knapp Ford!



If you need a vehicle that can do it all, check out the Toyota Highlander. This 2011 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Welland.



The Highlander has remained one of the most popular midsize crossovers; a good choice as ado-all family vehicle with quiet, fairly roomy cabin, a V6 engine that is both smooth and comfortable and a reputation for reliability. A refresh for the 2011 Highlander brings updated styling and additional standard features.This SUV has 114219 kms. It's magnetic gray metallic in colour. It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 270HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mikeknappford.com/creditFrame.php









At Mike Knapp Ford's Pre-Owned Centre, we strive to offer the most competitive prices on our pre-owned vehicles every time. We search the internet and constantly compare our prices to ensure our guests get the best price, in a timely manner, with no aggravation. We do not artificially inflate our prices in the hope of winning a negotiating contest with our customers. With today's accessible information available online, the market does the negotiating for us and more importantly, for YOU! All pre-owned vehicles at Mike Knapp Ford Sales are carefully selected through a multi-point inspection process to guarantee you the best quality pre-owned vehicle. Our vehicles are fully re-conditioned and certified by factory trained technicians. A complete CarProof Report of the vehicle's history is always readily available. We offer Major Bank fully open financing agreements with very low rates OAC! We have established a separate credit department to assist you if you have had any past credit issues, including bankruptcy or divorce. We invite you to fill out a confidential credit application at www.MikeKnappFord.com Come in and see why we want to be your #1 Used Car Dealer in Welland, St Catharines, Niagara Falls, Hamilton, Cayuga, Mississauga, Burlington, Oakville, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Chatham London & Toronto! At Mike Knapp Ford ... Our commitment is not to build just customers ..... But great, longtime relationships; by earning your trust, respect & meeting your expectations every day every time! AT MIKE KNAPP FORD WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU!

Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Welland. o~o

Safety Security System

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

ABS Brakes

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag

Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Passenger Seat

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

rear air conditioning

Illuminated Entry

Front dual zone A/C Seating Heated Seats

Leather Seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Driver Seat

Front Bucket Seats

Split Folding Rear Seat

Heated Front Bucket Seats Exterior Spoiler

Roof Rack

Rear Window Wiper

Aluminum Wheels

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player

Trip Computer

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

9 SPEAKERS Windows Sunroof

Rear Window Defroster

POWER MOONROOF Convenience Remote Keyless Entry

Overhead Console

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Variably intermittent wipers

Automatic temperature control

Delay-off headlights

Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features Navigation

Navigation System

Rear View Camera

SPEED CONTROL

Panic Alarm

Power Tailgate

Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror

rear reading lights

Heated Door Mirrors

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Passenger door bin

MP3 decoder

Radio data system

Garage door transmitter

Steering wheel mounted A/C controls

Anti-whiplash front head restraints

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Premium Sound Package

Speed-Sensing Steering

Four wheel independent suspension

Bumpers: body-colour

Perforated leather seat surfaces

3rd row seats: split-bench

Rear cargo: power liftgate

AM/FM radio: XM

Wheels: 19" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks

3.478 Axle Ratio

Radio: Premium JBL Audio AM/FM Stereo w/4-Disc CD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.