Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Toyota Highlander

Limited - Navigation - Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota Highlander

Limited - Navigation - Sunroof

Location

Mike Knapp Ford

607 Niagara St, Welland, ON L3C 1L9

905-732-3673

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 114,219KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4503843
  • Stock #: 3358
  • VIN: 5TDDK3EH0BS084784
Exterior Colour
Magnetic Gray Metallic
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Mike Knapp Ford!

If you need a vehicle that can do it all, check out the Toyota Highlander. This 2011 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Welland.

The Highlander has remained one of the most popular midsize crossovers; a good choice as ado-all family vehicle with quiet, fairly roomy cabin, a V6 engine that is both smooth and comfortable and a reputation for reliability. A refresh for the 2011 Highlander brings updated styling and additional standard features.This SUV has 114219 kms. It's magnetic gray metallic in colour. It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 270HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mikeknappford.com/creditFrame.php




At Mike Knapp Ford's Pre-Owned Centre, we strive to offer the most competitive prices on our pre-owned vehicles every time. We search the internet and constantly compare our prices to ensure our guests get the best price, in a timely manner, with no aggravation. We do not artificially inflate our prices in the hope of winning a negotiating contest with our customers. With today's accessible information available online, the market does the negotiating for us and more importantly, for YOU! All pre-owned vehicles at Mike Knapp Ford Sales are carefully selected through a multi-point inspection process to guarantee you the best quality pre-owned vehicle. Our vehicles are fully re-conditioned and certified by factory trained technicians. A complete CarProof Report of the vehicle's history is always readily available. We offer Major Bank fully open financing agreements with very low rates OAC! We have established a separate credit department to assist you if you have had any past credit issues, including bankruptcy or divorce. We invite you to fill out a confidential credit application at www.MikeKnappFord.com Come in and see why we want to be your #1 Used Car Dealer in Welland, St Catharines, Niagara Falls, Hamilton, Cayuga, Mississauga, Burlington, Oakville, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Chatham London & Toronto! At Mike Knapp Ford ... Our commitment is not to build just customers ..... But great, longtime relationships; by earning your trust, respect & meeting your expectations every day every time! AT MIKE KNAPP FORD WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU!
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Welland. o~o
Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
  • Knee airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • rear air conditioning
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Front dual zone A/C
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Front Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Roof Rack
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Front fog lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
  • 9 SPEAKERS
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • POWER MOONROOF
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Automatic temperature control
  • Delay-off headlights
  • Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
  • Navigation
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Power Tailgate
  • Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
  • rear reading lights
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Passenger door bin
  • MP3 decoder
  • Radio data system
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Steering wheel mounted A/C controls
  • Anti-whiplash front head restraints
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Premium Sound Package
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • Bumpers: body-colour
  • Perforated leather seat surfaces
  • 3rd row seats: split-bench
  • Rear cargo: power liftgate
  • AM/FM radio: XM
  • Wheels: 19" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
  • 3.478 Axle Ratio
  • Radio: Premium JBL Audio AM/FM Stereo w/4-Disc CD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mike Knapp Ford

2019 Ford Escape SEL...
 32,065 KM
$27,990 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape SEL...
 36,650 KM
$27,990 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape SE ...
 27,552 KM
$24,990 + tax & lic
Mike Knapp Ford

Mike Knapp Ford

607 Niagara St, Welland, ON L3C 1L9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-732-XXXX

(click to show)

905-732-3673

Send A Message