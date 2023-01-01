Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>AS IS</p>

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

286,500 KM

Details Description Features

$1,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

as is

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

as is

Location

Shadow Auto

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8

905-327-3968

  1. 1702736610
  2. 1702736610
  3. 1702736610
  4. 1702736610
  5. 1702736610
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
286,500KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG0CR230405

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 230405
  • Mileage 286,500 KM

Vehicle Description

AS IS

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Shadow Auto

Used 2021 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE|LEATHER|SUNROOF|CARPLAY|HTDSEATS F&R|NAVI for sale in Welland, ON
2021 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE|LEATHER|SUNROOF|CARPLAY|HTDSEATS F&R|NAVI 91,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volkswagen Passat BESTDEALGUARANTEE|CIVIC|JETTA|CAMRY|ACCORD|APROVED for sale in Welland, ON
2020 Volkswagen Passat BESTDEALGUARANTEE|CIVIC|JETTA|CAMRY|ACCORD|APROVED 97,900 KM $21,299 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volkswagen Passat BESTDEALGUARANTEE|CIVIC|JETTA|CAMRY|ACCORD|APROVED for sale in Welland, ON
2020 Volkswagen Passat BESTDEALGUARANTEE|CIVIC|JETTA|CAMRY|ACCORD|APROVED 96,200 KM $21,299 + tax & lic

Email Shadow Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Shadow Auto

Shadow Auto

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8

Call Dealer

905-327-XXXX

(click to show)

905-327-3968

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

Shadow Auto

905-327-3968

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan