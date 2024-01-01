Menu
*** TEXT DIRECT 289-228-3973 ***

CARFAX REPORT:

CARFAX

ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST & LIC FEE PRIME % RATES AVAILABLE & NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 6 MONTHS OAC ! ADMIN FEE UP TO $999 WILL APPLY- DEALER MAY SELL FOR LESS -NO DEALERS PLEASE- FINANCING ONLY- WE ARE A FULL DISCLOSURE FAMILY RUN CAR DEALERSHIP - OVER 30 YEARS! TEXT US ANYTIME! 289-228-3973-FEEL NO PRESSURE WHEN YOU COME INTO SHADOW AUTO!-GET ALL OF YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED-ALL CARS COME CARPROOF VERIFIED-WE HAVE A LENDER FOR EVERY SITUATION EVEN IF YOU HAVE BEEN RECENTLY DECLINED INCLUDING: NEW TO COUNTRY - ODSP - CTC - BANKRUPTCY - PROPOSAL- REPOSSESSION - PENSION - BAD CREDIT-CASH INCOME - OSAP-9 SIN NUMBER - NO CREDIT- NEW CREDIT- BAD CREDIT-EASY LOANS – GREAT REVIEWS – ALL INCOME IS ACCEPTED ! 100% - ALL CREDIT TYPES-

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

28,700 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GS-SKY

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GS-SKY

Location

Shadow Auto

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8

905-327-3968

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

28,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1V70C1654331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 28,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Shadow Auto

Shadow Auto

Shadow Auto

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8

905-327-XXXX

905-327-3968

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Shadow Auto

905-327-3968

2012 Mazda MAZDA3