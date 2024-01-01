$12,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
4dr Sdn Auto GS-SKY
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
4dr Sdn Auto GS-SKY
Location
Shadow Auto
520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8
905-327-3968
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
28,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM1BL1V70C1654331
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 28,700 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
*** TEXT DIRECT 289-228-3973 ***
CARFAX REPORT:
ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST & LIC FEE PRIME % RATES AVAILABLE & NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 6 MONTH'S OAC ! ADMIN FEE UP TO $999 WILL APPLY- DEALER MAY SELL FOR LESS -NO DEALERS PLEASE- FINANCING ONLY- WE ARE A FULL DISCLOSURE FAMILY RUN CAR DEALERSHIP - OVER 30 YEARS! TEXT US ANYTIME! 289-228-3973-FEEL NO PRESSURE WHEN YOU COME INTO SHADOW AUTO!-GET ALL OF YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED-ALL CARS COME CARPROOF VERIFIED-WE HAVE A LENDER FOR EVERY SITUATION EVEN IF YOU HAVE BEEN RECENTLY DECLINED INCLUDING: NEW TO COUNTRY - ODSP - CTC - BANKRUPTCY - PROPOSAL- REPOSSESSION - PENSION - BAD CREDIT-CASH INCOME - OSAP-9 SIN NUMBER - NO CREDIT- NEW CREDIT- BAD CREDIT-EASY LOANS – GREAT REVIEWS – ALL INCOME IS ACCEPTED ! 100% - ALL CREDIT TYPES-
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Shadow Auto
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr Sdn Auto GS-SKY 28,700 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Sonic LT|AUTOMATIC|HATCHBACK|REMOTE START|HONDA|KIA 25,200 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
2016 Scion iM 4DR|HATCHBACK|AUTO|HONDA|KIA|HYUNDAI|FORD 77,000 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Email Shadow Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Shadow Auto
520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8
Call Dealer
905-327-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Shadow Auto
905-327-3968
2012 Mazda MAZDA3