$14,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,499
+ taxes & licensing
Welland Toyota
905-788-2200
2012 Toyota Camry
2012 Toyota Camry
SE V6
Location
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
905-788-2200
$14,499
+ taxes & licensing
148,895KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10224465
- Stock #: P8429A
- VIN: 4T1BK1FK8CU514785
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # P8429A
- Mileage 148,895 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Welland Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3