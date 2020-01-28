Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SYNC, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control!



In the popular, competitive field of compact crossovers, the Ford Escape stands out for its sharp looks, well-appointed interior, and engaging driving dynamics. This 2013 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Welland.



Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by the 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong drivetrain options and handsome styling, the Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The inside of the Ford Escape boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV, but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, the Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 105,148 kms. It's sterling gray metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 178HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.

Safety Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

ABS Brakes

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag

Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry Seating Heated Seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Front Bucket Seats

Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels

Spoiler

Rear Window Wiper

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player

Compass

Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Control

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

6 Speakers Convenience Block Heater

Remote Keyless Entry

Overhead Console

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Variably intermittent wipers

Delay-off headlights

Fully automatic headlights Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL

Panic Alarm

Sync

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

3.21 Axle Ratio

Passenger door bin

MP3 decoder

Radio data system

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Speed-Sensing Steering

Four wheel independent suspension

Bumpers: body-colour

Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt

AM/FM radio: SIRIUS

Heated Cloth Buckets w/60/40 Rear Seat

SiriusXM

AM/FM Single CD/MP3 Capable

