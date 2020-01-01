Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Mike Knapp Ford!



This Hyundai Santa Fe still does what good crossover SUVs do best: it delivers flexible space, decent performance, and great value. This 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Welland.



Hyundai designed this Santa Fe to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe is a smart choice. This SUV has 136668 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $117.77 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.





Safety Security System

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

ABS Brakes

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag

Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

rear air conditioning

Heated Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry

Front dual zone A/C Exterior Spoiler

Rear Window Wiper

Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player

Trip Computer

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Remote Keyless Entry

Overhead Console

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Variably intermittent wipers

Automatic temperature control

Fully automatic headlights Seating Heated rear seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Driver Seat

Front Bucket Seats

Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL

Panic Alarm

Heated Door Mirrors

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Passenger door bin

MP3 decoder

Sun blinds

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Speed-Sensing Steering

Four wheel independent suspension

Bumpers: body-colour

Roof rack: rails only

3rd row seats: split-bench

Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth

3.041 Axle Ratio

AM/FM radio: XM

