2013 Lexus GS 350

206,244 KM

Details Features

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2013 Lexus GS 350

2013 Lexus GS 350

2013 Lexus GS 350

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

206,244KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10357848
  • Stock #: 5500A
  • VIN: JTHCE1BL7D5002220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 206,244 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

