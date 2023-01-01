$20,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Lexus GS 350
Location
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
206,244KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10357848
- Stock #: 5500A
- VIN: JTHCE1BL7D5002220
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 206,244 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
