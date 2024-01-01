Menu
Recent Arrival! Premium Cloth Seats Heated Seats, Heated and Power Door Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity. Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Welland Toyota goes through a rigorous 100-point inspection.

2013 Nissan Juke

141,666 KM

$11,199.50

+ tax & licensing
Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

141,666KM
VIN JN8AF5MV1DT216504

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # R8724AA
  • Mileage 141,666 KM

Recent Arrival! Premium Cloth Seats Heated Seats, Heated and Power Door Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity.

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Welland Toyota goes through a rigorous 100-point inspection.

We are serving Welland, Niagara, Ancaster, Hamilton, Barrie, Innisfil, Cookstown, North Bay, Burlington, Dundas, Brantford, Guelph, Stoney Creek, Grimsby, Oakville, Kitchener, London, Toronto, Mississauga, Milton, Cambridge, Kitchener Waterloo, Cayuga, Caledonia, St. Catharines, and the entire GHA and GTA.

Visit or call us today to see for yourself!

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering

CD Player

AWD
CVT

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
