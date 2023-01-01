Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser

375,684 KM

Details Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser

2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

  1. 10141014
  2. 10141014
  3. 10141014
  4. 10141014
  5. 10141014
  6. 10141014
  7. 10141014
  8. 10141014
  9. 10141014
  10. 10141014
  11. 10141014
  12. 10141014
  13. 10141014
  14. 10141014
  15. 10141014
  16. 10141014
  17. 10141014
  18. 10141014
  19. 10141014
  20. 10141014
  21. 10141014
  22. 10141014
  23. 10141014
  24. 10141014
  25. 10141014
  26. 10141014
  27. 10141014
  28. 10141014
Contact Seller

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
375,684KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10141014
  • Stock #: P8342AAAX
  • VIN: JTEBU4BF7DK151672

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P8342AAAX
  • Mileage 375,684 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Welland Toyota

2013 Toyota FJ Cruis...
 375,684 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Sienna X...
 224,290 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE
 148,399 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Welland Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

Call Dealer

905-788-XXXX

(click to show)

905-788-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory