2013 Toyota Prius

108,943 KM

Details

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2013 Toyota Prius

2013 Toyota Prius

V

2013 Toyota Prius

V

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

108,943KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9972653
  • Stock #: 5427
  • VIN: JTDZN3EU4D3255700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 108,943 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! NO ACCIDENTS!! Premium Cloth Seats Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera, Heated and Power Door Mirrors, Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity.

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Welland Toyota goes through a rigorous 100-point inspection. We promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. Welland Toyota ensures quality and affordability. With the largest quality pre-owned vehicles to choose from, we are sure to have what you are looking for, at a price you can afford. Flexible finance options available. Response available via Text, Email, Phone, or Video Response! Please indicate which is most convenient, we are happy to correspond using your preferred method. Visit us at Welland Toyota today! One price, the right price. Every time...

We are serving Welland, Niagara, Ancaster, Hamilton, Barrie, Innisfil, Cookstown, North Bay, Burlington, Dundas, Brantford, Guelph, Stoney Creek, Grimsby, Oakville, Kitchener, London, Toronto, Mississauga, Milton, Cambridge, Kitchener Waterloo, Cayuga, Caledonia, St. Catharines, and the entire GHA and GTA.

Visit or call us today to see for yourself!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

