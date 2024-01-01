Menu
*** TEXT DIRECT 289-228-3973 ***

AS IS - UP TO $999 ADMIN FEE WILL APPLY- DEALER MAY SELL FOR LESS- 

CARFAX REPORT:

AS PER OMVIC- WE MUST STATE THE FOLLOWING. This vehicle is being sold "As Is", unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

154,686 KM

Details Description Features

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

Shadow Auto

520 Niagara Street (Off-Site), Welland, ON L3C 1L8

905-714-1101

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
154,686KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1G1PE5SB9E7362850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,686 KM

Vehicle Description

*** TEXT DIRECT 289-228-3973 ***

 

AS IS - UP TO $999 ADMIN FEE WILL APPLY- DEALER MAY SELL FOR LESS- 

 

CARFAX REPORT:

 

AS PER OMVIC- WE MUST STATE THE FOLLOWING. This vehicle is being sold “As Is”, unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

