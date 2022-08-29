$12,489+ tax & licensing
$12,489
+ taxes & licensing
Welland Toyota
905-788-2200
2014 Ford Escape
2014 Ford Escape
SE Parking Camera | Heated Seats | Turbo-Charged EcoBoost
Location
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
905-788-2200
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,489
+ taxes & licensing
174,771KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9028615
- Stock #: 5144B
- VIN: 1FMCU0GX6EUE29336
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 174,771 KM
Vehicle Description
SE EcoBoost 1.6L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT FWD 6-Speed
4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Block heater, Delay-off headlights, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Cloth Buckets w/60/40 Rear Seat, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 17" Alloy Sparkle Silver Painted.
Reviews:
* Owners appreciate a modern and unique cabin layout, peace of mind in bad weather, and pleasing performance from the turbocharged engines, particularly the larger 2.0L unit. Controls are said to be easy to use, and interfaces are easily learned. Plenty of at-hand storage is fitted within reach of all occupants to help keep organized and tidy on the move, and the tall and upright driving position helps add confidence. Good brake feel is also noted, particularly during hard stops. Source: autoTRADER.ca
ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3