Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Escape

174,771 KM

Details Description Features

$12,489

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,489

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

SE Parking Camera | Heated Seats | Turbo-Charged EcoBoost

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Escape

SE Parking Camera | Heated Seats | Turbo-Charged EcoBoost

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

  1. 9028615
  2. 9028615
  3. 9028615
  4. 9028615
  5. 9028615
  6. 9028615
  7. 9028615
  8. 9028615
  9. 9028615
  10. 9028615
  11. 9028615
  12. 9028615
  13. 9028615
  14. 9028615
  15. 9028615
  16. 9028615
  17. 9028615
  18. 9028615
  19. 9028615
  20. 9028615
  21. 9028615
  22. 9028615
  23. 9028615
  24. 9028615
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,489

+ taxes & licensing

174,771KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9028615
  • Stock #: 5144B
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GX6EUE29336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 174,771 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

SE EcoBoost 1.6L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT FWD 6-Speed

4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Block heater, Delay-off headlights, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Cloth Buckets w/60/40 Rear Seat, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 17" Alloy Sparkle Silver Painted.


Reviews:
* Owners appreciate a modern and unique cabin layout, peace of mind in bad weather, and pleasing performance from the turbocharged engines, particularly the larger 2.0L unit. Controls are said to be easy to use, and interfaces are easily learned. Plenty of at-hand storage is fitted within reach of all occupants to help keep organized and tidy on the move, and the tall and upright driving position helps add confidence. Good brake feel is also noted, particularly during hard stops. Source: autoTRADER.ca


ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Welland Toyota

2019 Honda Civic LX
 44,306 KM
$27,489 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 23,112 KM
$25,989 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE ...
 174,771 KM
$12,489 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

Call Dealer

905-788-XXXX

(click to show)

905-788-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory