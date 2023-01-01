Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Honda CR-V

80,900 KM

Details Description Features

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Shadow Auto

905-327-3968

Contact Seller
2014 Honda CR-V

2014 Honda CR-V

AWD | EXL LEATHER | LOWKMS | HTDSEATS | BUPCAM| BT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda CR-V

AWD | EXL LEATHER | LOWKMS | HTDSEATS | BUPCAM| BT

Location

Shadow Auto

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8

905-327-3968

  1. 1686237729
  2. 1686237729
  3. 1686237729
  4. 1686237729
  5. 1686238325
  6. 1686238325
  7. 1686238325
  8. 1686238492
  9. 1686238490
  10. 1686238490
  11. 1686238490
  12. 1686238490
  13. 1686238490
  14. 1686238491
  15. 1686238491
  16. 1686238491
  17. 1686238491
  18. 1686238491
  19. 1686238491
  20. 1686238491
  21. 1686238491
  22. 1686238491
  23. 1686238491
  24. 1686238491
  25. 1686238491
  26. 1686238491
  27. 1686238492
  28. 1686238492
  29. 1686238492
  30. 1686238492
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
80,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10043700
  • Stock #: 103345
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H71EH103345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 80,900 KM

Vehicle Description



520 NIAGARA ST. WELLAND, ON, L3C 1L8 * 905-714-1101


 







**** TEXT US DIRECTLY 289-228-3973 ****




 






**OPEN FOR BUSINESS**




**ALL CARS SANITIZED**




**PRIVATE VIEWING IS AVAILABLE**




**ONLINE SALES ARE AVAILABLE**




**ONLINE APPLICATION PROCESSING**




PLEASE NOTE: All Vehicles Are For Retail Customers Only!.. NO DEALERS PLEASE.






CARFAX REPORT:




 




ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST & LIC FEE-FINANCE CHARGE UP TO NINE HUNDRED AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS APPLIES-PRIME % RATES AVAILABLE & NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 6 MONTH'S OAC ! WE ARE A FULL DISCLOSURE FAMILY RUN CAR DEALERSHIP - OVER 30 YEARS! TEXT US ANYTIME! 289-228-3973-FEEL NO PRESSURE WHEN YOU COME INTO SHADOW AUTO!-GET ALL OF YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED-ALL CARS COME CARPROOF VERIFIED WE HAVE A LENDER FOR EVERY SITUATION EVEN IF YOU HAVE BEEN RECENTLY DECLINED INCLUDING: NEW TO COUNTRY - ODSP - CTC - BANKRUPTCY - PROPOSAL- REPOSSESSION - PENSION - BAD CREDIT-CASH INCOME - OSAP-9 SIN NUMBER - NO CREDIT- NEW CREDIT- BAD CREDIT EASY LOANS – GREAT REVIEWS – ALL INCOME IS APPROVED ! 100% - ALL CREDIT TYPES

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Shadow Auto

2020 Hyundai Tucson ...
 78,314 KM
$28,990 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Charger S...
 91,955 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Accord TO...
 58,897 KM
$37,990 + tax & lic

Email Shadow Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Shadow Auto

Shadow Auto

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8

Call Dealer

905-327-XXXX

(click to show)

905-327-3968

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory