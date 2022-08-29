Menu
2014 Jeep Wrangler

74,680 KM

Details Description Features

$23,989

+ tax & licensing
Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

Sport 3.6L V6 | 6-Speed Manual | Very Low KM!!

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

74,680KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9187618
  Stock #: 8130A
  VIN: 1C4AJWAG8EL217267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 74,680 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

Odometer is 57895 kilometers below market average!

Sport 3.6L V6 24V VVT 4WD 6-Speed Manual

16" x 7.0" Luxury Styled Steel Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, CD player, Cloth Seats w/Adjustable Head Restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Integrated roll-over protection, Low tire pressure warning, Normal Duty Suspension, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sunrider Soft Top, Variably intermittent wipers.


Reviews:
* Owners typically rave about the Wrangler's toughness, capability, heavy-duty feel, and go-anywhere-anytime attitude. The unique looks and quirky drive are part of the Wrangler's charm for many drivers, and the availability of plenty of high-grade feature content drew many shoppers in. Notably, the new-for-2012 V6 engine is a smooth and punchy performer with power to spare, and should turn in notably improved fuel efficiency for drivers upgrading from pre-Pentastar Wranglers. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Steering
Tachometer
Compass
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

