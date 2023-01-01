Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Nissan Altima

198,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Shadow Auto

905-327-3968

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Altima

2014 Nissan Altima

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Altima

Location

Shadow Auto

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8

905-327-3968

  1. 1696012665
  2. 1696012664
  3. 1696012664
  4. 1696012664
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
198,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10486989
  • Stock #: 240587
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP5EN240587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 198,000 KM

Vehicle Description

DESCRIPTION
520 NIAGARA ST. WELLAND, ON, L3C 1L8 * 905-714-1101

 




**** TEXT US DIRECTLY 289-228-3973 ****


 




**OPEN FOR BUSINESS**


**ALL CARS SANITIZED**


**PRIVATE VIEWING IS AVAILABLE**


**ONLINE SALES ARE AVAILABLE**


**ONLINE APPLICATION PROCESSING**


PLEASE NOTE: All Vehicles Are For Retail Customers Only!.. NO DEALERS PLEASE.




CARFAX REPORT:


 


ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST & LIC FEE PRIME % RATES AVAILABLE & NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 6 MONTH'S OAC ! ADMIN FEE UP $999 WILL APPLY- WE ARE A FULL DISCLOSURE FAMILY RUN CAR DEALERSHIP - OVER 30 YEARS! TEXT US ANYTIME! 289-228-3973-FEEL NO PRESSURE WHEN YOU COME INTO SHADOW AUTO!-GET ALL OF YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED-ALL CARS COME CARPROOF VERIFIED WE HAVE A LENDER FOR EVERY SITUATION EVEN IF YOU HAVE BEEN RECENTLY DECLINED INCLUDING: NEW TO COUNTRY - ODSP - CTC - BANKRUPTCY - PROPOSAL- REPOSSESSION - PENSION - BAD CREDIT-CASH INCOME - OSAP-9 SIN NUMBER - NO CREDIT- NEW CREDIT- BAD CREDIT EASY LOANS – GREAT REVIEWS – ALL INCOME IS APPROVED ! 100% - ALL CREDIT TYPES

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Shadow Auto

2015 Honda Odyssey E...
 96,750 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 158,500 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Terrain SLE...
 111,200 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic

Email Shadow Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Shadow Auto

Shadow Auto

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8

Call Dealer

905-327-XXXX

(click to show)

905-327-3968

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory