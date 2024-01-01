Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Toyota Highlander

173,668 KM

Details Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Toyota Highlander

XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Highlander

XLE

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

Contact Seller

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
173,668KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDJKRFHXES067855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 173,668 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Welland Toyota

Used 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback for sale in Welland, ON
2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback 106,681 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred for sale in Welland, ON
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred 87,211 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Welland, ON
2023 Toyota RAV4 LE 62,817 KM $35,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Welland Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-788-XXXX

(click to show)

905-788-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Highlander