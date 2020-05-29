Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Prius

2014 Toyota Prius

V Prius V One Owner

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Prius

V Prius V One Owner

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

  1. 5174510
  2. 5174510
  3. 5174510
  4. 5174510
  5. 5174510
  6. 5174510
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 150,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5174510
  • Stock #: 7158A
  • VIN: JTDZN3EU8E3308366
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door

Advantage+ Pre-Owned Vehicle



36-Point Provincial Safety Certification



Warranty - 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety related items and extended plans are available



CarFax Verified Report.



Meets or exceeds minimal Provincial Safety Standard on all tires and brakes.



7 Day Money Back Guarantee or Exchange up to 500 KMS

Preferred* Financing Rates OAC



Market Value Report provided



Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles.



Complimentary wash and vacuum, engine shampoo.



OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired



Complimentary shuttle transportation.





The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 13 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Thats why we offer a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
Additional Features
  • CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Welland Toyota

2017 Toyota 4Runner ...
 90,828 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Corolla ...
 110,415 KM
$13,794 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Corolla ...
 40,887 KM
$15,294 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

Call Dealer

905-788-XXXX

(click to show)

905-788-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory