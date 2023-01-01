$22,489+ tax & licensing
Welland Toyota
2015 Acura RDX
2015 Acura RDX
Location
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
109,256KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9635494
- VIN: 5J8TB4H57FL805386
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 5318A
- Mileage 109,256 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
