$12,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Jeep Patriot
4WD 4dr Sport
2015 Jeep Patriot
4WD 4dr Sport
Location
Shadow Auto
520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8
905-327-3968
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4NJRAB3FD100988
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 100988
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
*** TEXT DIRECT 289-228-3973 ***
CERTIFICATION: HAVE YOUR NEW PRE-OWNED VEHICLE CERTIFIED AT SHADOW AUTO! WE OFFER A FULL SAFETY INSPECTION EXCEEDING INDUSTRY STANDARDS, INCLUDING OIL CHANGE AND PROFESSIONAL DETAILING PRIOR TO DELIVERY. VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED. THE CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $999 ON QUALIFIED UNITS.
ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST, LIC & OMVIC FEE. PRIME % RATES AVAILABLE & NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 6 MONTH'S OAC. WE ARE A FULL DISCLOSURE FAMILY RUN CAR DEALERSHIP – OVER 30 YEARS. ALL CARS COME CARFAX VERIFIED. FINANCING AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES INCLUDING: NEW TO COUNTRY, ODSP, CTC, BANKRUPTCY, PROPOSAL, REPOSSESSION, PENSION, BAD CREDIT, CASH INCOME, OSAP, 9 SIN NUMBER, NO CREDIT.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Shadow Auto
Main
520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8
