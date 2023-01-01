Menu
2015 Nissan Micra

60,918 KM

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2015 Nissan Micra

2015 Nissan Micra

S

2015 Nissan Micra

S

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

60,918KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10218165
  • Stock #: 5497
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CP1FL231649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,918 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4 Speed Automatic

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

