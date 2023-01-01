Menu
2015 Toyota Corolla

122,438 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2015 Toyota Corolla

2015 Toyota Corolla

S

2015 Toyota Corolla

S

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

122,438KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10539528
  • Stock #: R8594A
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE1FC231750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # R8594A
  • Mileage 122,438 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! ONE OWNER! NO ACCIDENTS!! Premium Cloth/Leather Seats Heated Seats, Power Moon Roof, Heated and Power Door Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Fully Automatic Headlights, Front Fog Lights, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity.

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Welland Toyota goes through a rigorous 100-point inspection. We promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. Welland Toyota ensures quality and affordability. With the largest quality pre-owned vehicles to choose from, we are sure to have what you are looking for, at a price you can afford. Flexible finance options available. Response available via Text, Email, Phone, or Video Response! Please indicate which is most convenient, we are happy to correspond using your preferred method. Visit us at Welland Toyota today! One price, the right price. Every time...

We are serving Welland, Niagara, Ancaster, Hamilton, Barrie, Innisfil, Cookstown, North Bay, Burlington, Dundas, Brantford, Guelph, Stoney Creek, Grimsby, Oakville, Kitchener, London, Toronto, Mississauga, Milton, Cambridge, Kitchener Waterloo, Cayuga, Caledonia, St. Catharines, and the entire GHA and GTA.

Visit or call us today to see for yourself!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

