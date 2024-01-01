Menu
2015 Toyota Corolla

64,335 KM

Details Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Corolla

LE

2015 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

64,335KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE4FC404371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # R8717AA
  • Mileage 64,335 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

2015 Toyota Corolla