2015 Toyota Highlander
Hybrid Limited
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
213,809KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10434024
- Stock #: P8538AX
- VIN: 5TDDCRFH5FS013584
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # P8538AX
- Mileage 213,809 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Navigation System
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
