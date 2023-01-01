Menu
2015 Toyota Highlander

213,809 KM

Details Features

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

Hybrid Limited

Location

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

213,809KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10434024
  • Stock #: P8538AX
  • VIN: 5TDDCRFH5FS013584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P8538AX
  • Mileage 213,809 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

