Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota Highlander

136,112 KM

Details Features

$30,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Highlander

2015 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

  1. 10492803
  2. 10492803
  3. 10492803
  4. 10492803
  5. 10492803
  6. 10492803
  7. 10492803
  8. 10492803
  9. 10492803
  10. 10492803
Contact Seller

$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
136,112KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10492803
  • Stock #: 5544
  • VIN: 5TDDKRFH1FS197974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 136,112 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Welland Toyota

2020 Honda Civic Tou...
 46,337 KM
$30,499 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla CE
 152,003 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Tacoma S...
 124,564 KM
$39,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Welland Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

Call Dealer

905-788-XXXX

(click to show)

905-788-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory