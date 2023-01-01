Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota RAV4

97,489 KM

Details Features

$23,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,499

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota RAV4

2015 Toyota RAV4

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota RAV4

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

  1. 10044612
  2. 10044612
  3. 10044612
  4. 10044612
  5. 10044612
  6. 10044612
  7. 10044612
  8. 10044612
  9. 10044612
  10. 10044612
  11. 10044612
  12. 10044612
  13. 10044612
  14. 10044612
  15. 10044612
  16. 10044612
  17. 10044612
  18. 10044612
  19. 10044612
  20. 10044612
  21. 10044612
  22. 10044612
  23. 10044612
  24. 10044612
  25. 10044612
  26. 10044612
  27. 10044612
Contact Seller

$23,499

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
97,489KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10044612
  • Stock #: P8396AX
  • VIN: 2T3RFREV2FW253873

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 97,489 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Welland Toyota

2021 Mercedes-Benz G...
 7,650 KM
$48,499 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Venza V6
 73,787 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2017 Honda CR-V Tour...
 115,456 KM
$27,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Welland Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

Call Dealer

905-788-XXXX

(click to show)

905-788-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory