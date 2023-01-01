2015 Toyota RAV4

$23,499 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 7 , 4 8 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10044612

10044612 Stock #: P8396AX

P8396AX VIN: 2T3RFREV2FW253873

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 97,489 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.