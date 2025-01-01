$18,499+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota RAV4
2015 Toyota RAV4
Used
142,299KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3WFREV4FW169542
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 142,299 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
2015 Toyota RAV4