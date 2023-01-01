2015 Toyota RAV4

$20,499 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 7 , 3 9 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9768394

9768394 Stock #: P8305A

P8305A VIN: 2T3BFREV5FW280552

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 147,393 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.